Health Ministry issues alert over conjunctivitis outbreak 

The Ministry of Health has issued a cautionary alert over a suspected viral conjunctivitis outbreak in Mombasa county.

In a statement Thursday evening, the Ministry noted that there was an upsurge of possible viral conjunctivitis cases in the coastal county and urged locals to exercise caution, amid ongoing tests lab investigations to ascertain its cause.

“The cases are very contagious and are presenting with red eyes, eye swelling, eye discharge, and itchiness,” warned the Ministry

According to the Ministry, conjunctivitis can be caused by infections and chemicals.

“Take preventive measures such as washing hands, using sanitizers, maintaining hygiene. Seek prompt treatment and self-isolate if symptomatic,” the Ministry advised