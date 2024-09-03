Health Ministry keen to implement return-to-work agreement with doctors

The ministry of health will work closely with the council of governors to avert any return to the streets by doctors even as they threaten to do so if the return-to-work formula signed recently will not be honoured.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy to the Council of Governors health committee chairperson at the council’s headquarters, health CS Deborah Barasa said the ministry would be keen not to allow a return to any strike and would implement what was agreed within the timelines.

On his part, CoG health committee chairperson Muthomi Njuki has called on the ministry to do whatever is within their ranks to make sure doctors don’t return to the streets.

In the meeting the CoG asked for a better working relationship with the ministry as it the council complains of being sidelined in decision making, only being called at the last minute to ratify what has already been conceptualized by the ministry.

On CHPs, CS Deborah has said the ministry would work around a concern by Governors where they would want CHPs to be paid from one kitty as opposed to the National Government paying and the counties also paying from a different kitty.