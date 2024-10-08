Health Ministry on high alert after Marburg outbreak in Rwanda

The Ministry of Health has issued a public alert following an outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in Rwanda.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa warned that Marburg Virus Disease is a highly contagious and often fatal viral hemorrhagic fever, with fatality rates reaching up to 88 per cent.

She emphasized that although no cases have been reported in Kenya, the Ministry is taking urgent steps to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Barasa highlighted Kenya’s strong travel connections with Rwanda, including daily flights and frequent road travel, as reasons for heightened vigilance.

She stated that the Ministry has enhanced surveillance in all counties and at key entry points, adding that the measures are aimed at forestalling the potential importation of cases and preventing any transmission within Kenya.

The Ministry outlined the symptoms of Marburg Virus Disease, including a sudden onset of high fever, severe headaches, body weakness, muscle aches, and, in more severe cases, bleeding.

Barasa noted that the virus can spread through direct contact with bodily fluids, contaminated surfaces, or infected animals and that burial ceremonies involving contact with the deceased may also contribute to its transmission.

According to the Ministry, there are currently no vaccines or antiviral treatments for Marburg Virus Disease.

Barasa urged the public to avoid close contact with infected individuals, seek medical attention if they experience symptoms, and take precautions such as washing hands frequently and using protective gear when caring for the sick.

The Ministry encouraged Kenyans to stay informed, follow health advisories, and report any unusual symptoms, particularly in individuals who have recently travelled to affected areas.

Barasa reassured the public that the Ministry remains committed to protecting public health and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

For inquiries, the Ministry has provided emergency contact numbers (0729 471414, 0732 353535, or dialling 719), encouraging the public to reach out if they have concerns or need more information.