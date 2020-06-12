Health Ministry raises concern over drop in blood donation

The Health Ministry has raised concern over the drop of blood donation in the country since the Covid-19 disease entered the Country.

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Health Ministry Rashid Aman said that the drop has caused a major strain in the country and there is need to restock blood bank facilities.

“Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service (KNBTS) used to collect about 500 pints of blood every day. With the onset of Covid-19 in the country, the situation has changed and the figures have dropped.

The KNBTS is now reporting that it is collecting about 250 pints of blood every day which is about a 50% drop.

Kenya will join the rest of the world Sunday in marking the Blood Donation Day.

The Ministry has however launched a blood donation campaign thus appealing to Kenyans to come out for the exercise.

“As part of the effort to appeal to our people to volunteer and donate blood, we have collaborated with Facebook and Damu Sasa Systems who have used their platforms to mobilize blood donors for the next two days,” said CAS Rashid Aman.

The donation exercise will be carried out in all the 33 blood centres countrywide.

The CAS said that the Ministry is working diligently on improving service delivery adding that the Blood Transfusion Centers have employed 22 members.