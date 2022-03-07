Health Ministry records 19 new Covid-19 cases

Kenya recorded 19 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 3,293 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.6 %.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 323,094 from a cumulative test of 3,406,413 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 16 are Kenyans while three are foreigners with seven being male while 12 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a 10-year-old child while the oldest is 96 years.

13,829 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from Home Based and Isolation Care. This pushes the total recoveries to 317,181 of whom 264,192 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,989 are from various health facilities countrywide following an ongoing data audit exercise.

No death has been reported in the last 24 hours. The cumulative fatalities remain at 5,641

A total of 31 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 222 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. One patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on ventilatory support

A total of 16,883,282 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,881,767 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,712,482.

Another 1,029,856 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 259,177 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 2,694 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 1,498.