Health Ministry refutes claims of diversion of HIV drugs

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
14

Health Ministry refutes claims of diversion of HIV drugs
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The Ministry of Health has refuted claims that no HIV drugs meant for Kenya were diverted due to non payment of taxes by the government.

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that no single dose of ARV procured by the President’s Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through USAID for Kenya has been diverted to any other country due to non-payment of taxes imposed by the Government,” read part of a statement.

Also Read  Two killed along Kisumu-Busia highway

The Ministry further pointed out that all health products procured under PEPFAR and the Global Fund are tax exempt.

Also Read  Kenya Red Cross dispatches relief food to Tana River flood victims

“Antiretroviral drugs medicines for Opportunistic Infections (Ols) for adult and pediatric patients, Laboratory and Nutrition commodities are procured by the Government of Kenya,” said MOH.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The Health Ministry through its division of National AIDS and STI Control Program (NASCOP) oversees the distribution of all health products.

Also Read  Immigration dept to facilitate Miguna Miguna's return

The Ministry said that procurement under the PEPFAR funding stream is on-going with shipment from the various vendors expected in the country beginning this January.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Muraya Kamunde

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR