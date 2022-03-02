Health Ministry refutes claims of lifting Covid-19 restrictions

The Ministry of Health has refuted claims that it has lifted Covid-19 related restrictions and safety measures in the country.

This is after a document purported to be from the Health Ministry indicated that it had lifted several measures to help prevent Kenyans from contracting Covid-19.

It has come to our attention that there is a document circulating in the media purporting to come up with revised restriction measures on Covid-19. The document is not from the Ministry of Health and is therefore not authentic. — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) March 2, 2022

“It has come to our attention that there is a document circulating in the media purporting to come up with revised restriction measures on Covid-19. The document is not from the Ministry of Health and is therefore not authentic,” said the Health Ministry.

“If and when the Government revises the restrictions, we shall make it public in the usual manner,” the statement further read.

In the document, which the Ministry of Health has already disowned Wednesday indicated that the mandatory wearing of face masks except to travelers in public transport had been lifted.