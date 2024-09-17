Health Ministry set to move Kenyans from NHIF to SHIF

The Ministry of Health is set to commission the transition of Kenyans from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) from October 1st.

The transition comes after the enactment of several health laws including the Social Health Insurance (SHI) Act 2023 which established the Social Health Authority (SHA) ushering in a new era of healthcare in the country.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Acting CEO Elijah Wachira said the move is inline with the Governments efforts to realize Universal Health Care for Kenyans.