Health Ministry signs MOU on Family Planning Procurement

The Ministry of Health and development partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the establishment and implementation of a sustainable financing mechanism for procurement of family planning commodities.

The arrangement is set to enhance of Family Planning commodities to a tune of Ksh2.5B.

According Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache, this year alone, 6.3 million women have reported using modern contraception, averting some 2.4 million unintended pregnancies.

“When you think about it and contextualize you realize that it is about the lives of women and not just numbers. A woman somewhere was desperate and these contraceptives saved them then you realize, 2.4milllion is not little, a family could have become more poorer or suffered malnutrition due unintended pregnancy,” she stated

However, despite the efforts made so far in the uptake of modern contraception, the ministry of health is still concerned over disparity in arid Counties as women opt for traditional methods of birth control.

Speaking at the same forum, Ministry of Health Director General Patrick Amoth, underscored the need for counties to be actively involved in dissemination of information towards ensuring social behavior change.

“Counties especially in Northern arid areas where family planning uptake is very low the modern contraceptive prevalence rate is still very low. We need to do a lot of advocacy even as we ensure commodities security by working with the communities through social behavior change,” he stated