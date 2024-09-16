Health Ministry to launch training program ahead of SHIF rollout

The Ministry of Health is today set to launch a sensitisation and training program in preparation for the rollout of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

The new scheme which is part of Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda will replace the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

In a statement, NHIF CEO Elijah Wachira announced that healthcare services under NHIF will no longer be available after September 30, marking the complete transition to SHIF.

Wachira confirmed that SHIF benefits will take effect on October 1, 2024, and will be managed by the Social Health Authority (SHA).

He added that payments made on or before October 9, 2024, will be credited to NHIF, while those made afterward will be credited to SHA.

Under the new scheme, employees will contribute 2.75% of their income, with the minimum premium set at Ksh300.