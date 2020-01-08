Health workers in Mombasa on a go-slow over salary arrears

Health services in Mombasa County have been paralyzed after workers staged a go-slow over salary arrears.

Tens of hundreds of patients had turned up for services at the public health facilities only to be met with disappointment as no health services were forthcoming.

The Health workers are demanding payment of December salaries.

The workers through their unions claimed the county government has failed to honor earlier agreements such as inclusion of leave allowances and permanent employment of staffs on contract.

The health workers have subsequently given the county government a one week notice to pay the arrears failure to which they will result to a full-blown strike.

Meanwhile, an electrician was Wednesday electrocuted while at work in Kirege village of Embu East Sub-County.

This brings to four the number of electricians who have died on the line of duty in Embu recently.

The deceased was connecting power to a house in the area after being contracted by Kenya Power.

Residents who were attracted by sounds of sparks were in shock to find the deceased body hanging on an electric power post.

The residents alerted the police who in turn informed Kenya Power and the body was taken to Runyenjes Level Four Hospital.

Embu County Police Commander, Daniel Rukunga, said the electrician had not liaised with Kenya Power to switch off the power while working.

As he condoled with the family the police boss said they were investigating the issue to establish what exactly happened.

He appealed to electricity workers to be careful and liaise with Kenya Power to avert such tragedies in the future.