Health officials raise alarm over increased abortions

Health officials in Meru have raised an alarm over rising cases of abortion among young women aged over 25 years.

According to Meru County Health Records Officer Robert Kinoti, the cases of abortion doubled within a span of four months increasing from 1,690 in June to 3,475 in October 2021.

Out of the more than 3,400 abortion cases, 1,985 abortions were recorded in North Imenti followed by Igembe South with 430, Buuri West, 347, and Buuri East 237 cases.

Speaking during a reproductive and maternal health indicators review meeting, Meru medical services Deputy Director Lenah Naitore, said 3,475 abortion cases were reported in various hospitals between January and October last year.

Dr Naitore noted that the increase was phenomenal compared to 2020 when about 2,718 cases abortions were reported in the entire year, representing a 20 per cent increase.

The officer noted that initially abortion has been linked to unwanted pregnancies among teenagers however health officials now link it to an emerging trend on decline in uptake of contraceptives.

In 2017, health facilities recorded 1,311 abortions, 1,847 cases in 2018 and 2,510 incidents in 2019.

She pointed out that from the records it shows that abortion rates are on the rise hence requires concerted efforts to avert the vice.

Dr. Naitore noted that the most critical concern is that a majority of the total abortions are procured by women aged over 25 years.

The officer said that it is a clear indicator that young women are hesitant on using on contraceptives.

She said that there is a need to increase advocacy on use of contraceptives among the youth to avert issues of unwanted pregnancies.

She pointed out that there many health risks associated with abortions such as death, bareness and psychological torture.

Dr Naitore said the county government has responded to gaps in the health sector by allocating about Ksh 2 million towards family planning services.

She said the county has also intensified its effort in eradication of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) by training health workers in hot spot areas as well as establishment of a technical working group on FGM.