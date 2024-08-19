Health officials tour facilities to boost Mpox readiness as 300,000 travelers screened

In a proactive response to the Mpox outbreak, Health Cabinet Secretary Dr Deborah Mlongo Barasa, accompanied by Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni and Director General Dr Patrick Amoth, conducted a comprehensive inspection of key health facilities, including Kenyatta National Hospital.

Their visit was aimed at evaluating the country’s preparedness and response capabilities for the emerging health threat.

Dr Barasa reassured the public about the government’s readiness to tackle the Mpox situation, emphasizing the robustness of the preventive measures in place.

“We are well-equipped to manage this situation,” she stated during the tour. “Preventive measures, such as regular handwashing, are crucial in controlling the spread of Mpox.”

The Health Cabinet Secretary highlighted the success of ongoing surveillance efforts, noting that over 300,000 travellers have been screened, with all suspected cases testing negative for the virus.

She expressed her appreciation for the dedication of healthcare workers and reiterated the Ministry of Health’s commitment to keeping the public informed and safe.

The tour was attended by several key figures in the health sector, including KEMSA Chairman Irungu Nyakera, Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Dr Evans Kamuri, and Kenya Medical and Dentist Council CEO Dr David Kariuki.

Their presence underscored the collaborative effort to address the potential threat of Mpox.

In parallel, the Council of Governors has urged devolved units to remain vigilant as the global community confronts the Mpox outbreak.

Tharaka Nithi Governor and Council Health Committee Chairman Muthomi Njuki called on the public to exercise caution and adhere to health advisories.

“County governments are working closely with the National Government to contain the disease,” Njuki affirmed.

“We are committed to ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to protect our communities.”

The concerted efforts by both national and local health authorities reflect a unified stance against Mpox, with an emphasis on vigilance, preventive measures, and robust surveillance.

The coordinated approach aims to ensure that the outbreak is managed effectively and that public health remains safeguarded.