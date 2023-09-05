Health Sector working group for budget planning unveiled

The Ministry initiated the Health Sector Working Group tasked with leading the development of the 2024/25 sector and medium-term budget.

As part of a strategic shift towards preventive healthcare, the government is realigning its focus from curative measures, prioritizing the acceleration of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The upcoming budget cycle will prominently emphasize this shift.

Additionally, the budget will be tailored to align with programs falling under the purview of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), in line with the government’s vision.