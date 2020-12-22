Health services continue uninterrupted in Kirinyaga as health workers shun strike

Healthcare services have continued uninterrupted in Kirinyaga County despite ongoing strike by health workers in some counties.

A sport check in health facilities across the county reveals that patients have continued getting all the services they require as well as education on how to protect themselves against Covid-19.

Governor Anne Waiguru has said that her administration learnt many lessons from 2019 strike and sort to put measures in place to not just address the challenges raised by the healthcare workers but to deter any future recurrences.

She pointed out that her government was committed to providing the necessary support to the health care sector in order to ensure that residents access quality healthcare services. She said that the management of all the health facilities has continued to ensure that the necessary tools including Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) are availed as required.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The County Executive Committee member for Health and Sanitation, Gladys Njeri Kimingi remarked that on the day that the national strike commenced, the County Health Management Team held a meeting to discuss on how to avert any threats by a strike and has since been keen to address any emerging issues that can compromise health service delivery.

At the onset of the strike which took place in May to June of 2019, the governor put in place a special taskforce, chaired by the County Secretary and the Chief of Staff to look into the issues raised by the staff and spearhead the implementation of the recommendations made by a joint Regulatory Committee comprised of Medical Practioners, Technicians Councils and the Ministry of Health.

After 21 days, the committee gave the county a clean bill of health after successful implementation of the recommendations.

The strike by county health workers led to the sacking of some medics for participating in the strike even after it was declared illegal by the Nyeri Employment and Labour Court.

The Governor, additionally, extended an olive branch to those who would resume their duties within the stipulated time leading to reinstatement of some. Those who did not resume however were promptly fired and new health workers hired on contract basis.

To improve waste management and hospital linen challenges, the County Government installed a modern incinerator and constructed an industrial laundry unit at Kerugoya County Hospital. An apparel factory was also established at Kaitheri Factory to produce and supply hospital linen.

Governor Waiguru noted that the county government has heavily invested in improvement of health facilities infrastructure as well as human resource management. She said that the infrastructural development in the health sector not only creates a conducive environment for the health workers to operate in but also enhances service delivery for the residents.

“We have undertaken numerous life changing projects which include the construction of a five-storey modern medical complex. The complex which will change the status of Kerugoya County Hospital from a Level Four to a Level Five facility will offer specialized medical services for which the county residents are currently referred to other facilities outside the county”. Said Governor Waiguru.

The refurbishment of Kerugoya Hospital outpatient department has also gone a long way in improving service delivery and working environment for healthcare givers.

The County Government has also constructed additional wards in various facilities and established an eye unit in Kerugoya Hospital, and undertaken to complete stalled dispensary projects across the county.