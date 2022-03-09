Health services in Mombasa paralysed as workers strike continues

Access to health Services in Mombasa County remains in a limbo after striking health workers vowed not to return to work until their salary demands are met.

The health workers through their various unions have also issued an ultimatum to compel the County Government to pay their five month statutory deductions arrears which include NSSF, NHIF, Loans, and Insurances.

The health workers commenced their strike on Monday following the failure by the County to honour a memorandum of understanding agreed between the two parties on 10th January this year.

Pharmaceuticals technology Mombasa county Chairman Chiro Ali said while the county government has disbursed their payment of February salaries, the same can’t reflect in their accounts due to a debt embargo the county owes the banks.

This even as the Kenya County government workers union chairman Mombasa branch Abdhulrahaman Omar urged the health workers to exercise patience as the county works around the clock to pay the owed monies.

The strike has paralysed health services in Mombasa County with sick patients forced to seek treatment in private hospitals as well as public hospitals in the neighbouring counties of Kilifi and Kwale