Report: Health, a top priority for Kenya’s rich

More than half of Kenya’s wealthiest individuals have reset their priorities to improving their health and setting aside funds for their children’s future.

According to Standard Chartered’s latest Wealth Expectancy Report, COVID-19 prompted the affluent to be more future-focused with 96 per cent of them having reset their life goals following the pandemic.

The European Commission in its Sub-Saharan economic review findings in April-June 2020 indicated that COVID-19 interferences led to close to zero economic growth for the year.

This means that Kenya’s wealth suffered a reduction in economic activity in among others, labour productivity and export commodities.

At the same time, for 59 per cent of respondents for the Standard Chartered Bank’s latest Wealth Expectancy Report, COVID-19 diminished their confidence in their finances, preventing them from taking the actions necessary to achieve their new goals.

To meet these new goals, experts say the wealthy have new strategies to grow their wealth, which often involves more proactive investment rather than just saving cash.

In the Standard Chartered report, 68pc chose to manage or improve the home and immediate surroundings’ with 66pc focusing on accumulating wealth. 96% set new financial goals in the last 18 months.

The average number of new goals set for each individual was 5.3 goals. 98pc of people took at least one action relating to their finances last year.

Among the top action taken was researching new financial products at 57pc.

The report says affluent consumers across the wealth spectrum can benefit from professional advice to help them manage their finances.