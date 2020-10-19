Health unions issue fresh strike notice

Health workers have issued a seven-day strike notice over what they term as delayed promotions and re-designation.

Through their unions, the health workers are alleging historical injustices at Afya House, noting that the Nairobi Metropolitan Services and some counties have already initiated the promotion process.

Leaders drawn from the National Nurses Association of Kenya, Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO), Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers and the Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists have vowed to mobilize their members to down their tools on the 29th of October if their grievances are not fully addressed.

Under the umbrella body of Kenya Health Professionals Society (KHPS) that is chaired by Mohammed Duba, the practitioners are accusing the health ministry of employing delaying tactics resulting in stagnation of officers.

“It is demoralizing that the ministry has over the years promised to effect promotions for the undersigned cadres, only to backtrack and later employ delaying tactics that have seen officers stagnate in one job group up to over 15 years” said Duba in the joint statement.

The health officials say despite the unions showing goodwill and compliance by suspending the strike to allow for talks, discussions have remained unfruitful.

This is the third strike notice the health workers have issued this year. Their May and August industrial action was suspended to pave way for talks that have been unsuccessful according to union officials.