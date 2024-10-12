Health workers call off strike after agreement with county government

Nandi health workers have officially called off their four-day strike following a breakthrough agreement with the county government.

The strike, which resulted in the closure of all public health facilities and dispensaries across the county, was driven by workers protesting delayed salaries, lack of medical cover, non-remittance of statutory deductions, poor working conditions, and the dismissal of several staff members.

The return-to-work agreement was reached after a series of meetings led by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and representatives from various health workers’ unions, including the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, Kenya National Union of Nurses, Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers, Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists, Kenya National Union of Nutritionists and Dietitians, and the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union.

Governor Sang acknowledged the difficult circumstances under which the county is operating, especially after a recent human resource audit led to the dismissal of several health workers due to irregularities in their employment status. However, he reassured workers that efforts are underway to address the situation.

“We have agreed that certain cadres were not included in the previous advertisement for health positions, but a second advert will be released on Tuesday, followed by a third one on Friday. We are fast-tracking the recruitment process to ensure that all staff affected by the revocation of employment letters are reinstated as soon as possible. We aim to resolve this issue within one month,” he said.

The second-term governor, who was speaking at Eliud Kipchoge Stadium, expressed gratitude for the cooperation shown by union officials and the goodwill they demonstrated in calling off the strike.

“This matter is urgent, and we are fully committed to concluding the process within the shortest time possible. We urge those who were affected by the legal process to apply for the advertised positions,” he stated.

Sang emphasized that the county government is determined to address the shortage of health workers caused by legal challenges, stating, “Every cadre and individual deserving to work for the county will be recruited so that we can eliminate the artificial shortage of health workers and ensure that our residents receive quality healthcare services.”

According to Sang, since taking office, his administration has prioritised strengthening the health sector, having already promoted several staff members and recruited additional personnel. The county government remains committed to ensuring efficient service delivery across all health facilities.

Following the agreement, union officials called on all health workers to return to their duties within 24 hours and work with passion and diligence.

“Let us return to our duty posts immediately because all our grievances have been addressed by the county government,” said Nicodemus Chumba, Chairperson of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers Nandi branch.

This resolution comes as a relief to the residents of Nandi County, who have endured four days without access to public healthcare services. With the recruitment process now underway, the county is optimistic that it will soon return to normalcy, ensuring uninterrupted healthcare for its people.