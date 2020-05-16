Health workers in Busia to down tools Monday

Health workers in Busia County have vowed to down their tools Monday citing failure by the National Government to harmonize their risk allowances.

The Kenya National Union of Clinical Officers’ Secretary-General, Busia branch, Philemon Nakoche said the intended industrial action will not be reversed until all grievances raised by members are addressed.

The Kenya National Union of Clinical Officers, Busia branch has vowed that its members will abscond duty Monday after the national government allegedly failed to address their concerns.

The health workers want the state to promote clinical officers on lower job groups, offer fair remuneration of employees on contract and harmonize risk allowances.

They say their intended mass action is now in any way connected to the nationwide strike called by the union’s national office.

Wednesday this week, a group of health professionals issued nationwide strike notice beginning Monday owing to lack of funding to health workers attending to Covid-19 patients and lack of supply for personal protective equipment to workers.

On Friday the National Government scheduled a meeting on Monday with the aggrieved parties for a way forward.