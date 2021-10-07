Health workers in Embu issue strike notice

Health workers in Embu have issued a six-day strike notice over failure by the devolved unit to remit statutory deductions to respective institutions.

The workers said statutory deductions including Pay As You Earn (PAYE) owed to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have not been remitted since 2017 despite being captured in their pay slips.

This, the Kenya Union of Nurses (KNUN) Embu Branch Secretary General Joseph Ngwasi said, had thrown them into financial limbo as they cannot even access loans from financial institutions owing to negative listing by Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

In a notice pinned on notice boards in all public health facilities in the county, the health workers said the strike will commence at midnight, Monday, October 11 and be sustained until the matter is addressed.

“ It is with regret that we announce to patients receiving medical services from Embu Public Health Facilities that we will be withdrawing our services as from Monday to allow the county government to fulfill our demands in order to enable proper service delivery to the public,” read part of the notice.

Consequently, the workers have advised patients to seek alternative medical care from private facilities, adding that those admitted will be discharged by Sunday midnight.

“If withdrawing our services is what will make the county government listen to us, then that is what we are going to do from Monday,” Ngwasi said.

An effort to get a comment from the County Executive Committee (CEC) member in charge of Health David Kariuki over the matter was unsuccessful as calls to his cellphone number went unanswered.