Health workers issue strike notice over pay

Health workers’ unions have maintained that they will go on strike on the 14th of July 2023, over what they termed as unwillingness by the government to engage them on their remuneration terms.

The health workers through their respective unions claim even after giving the government enough time to address issues revolving around their Collective Bargaining Agreement, nothing was coming out of the goodwill.

Addressing the press this Thursday morning the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) Secretary General George Gibore noted that the healthcare workers are already a frustrated lot.

Calling for the prioritization of the health sector, they are calling for the employment of the 20,000 health workers as promised by the government.

They also want Nakuru County to absorb all health workers who have been working under county-based contracts.

The Unions at the same time want the government to engage the public on how the enhancement of contributions to the National Health Insurance Fund will assure Kenyans of quality services.