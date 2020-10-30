Health workers on the spot over increased FGM cases

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu/Stanley Mbugua
17

Photo credit: Reuters/James Akena

Stakeholders in the fight against female genital mutilation(FGM) have raised concern over what they say is the active involvement of health workers in the illegal practice.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Speaking at the Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok county, Labour and Social Protection Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ole Ntutu said intelligence information indicate that some health workers drawn from the region are engaging in the illegal practice after those who were conducting the retrogressive cultural act gave up the trade.

Also Read  Kakamega Chief of staff Robert Sumbi succumbs to COVID-19

Ole Ntutu is now calling on area residents to furnish authorities with names of health workers perpetrating the vice for action. “stern action will be taken against those perpetrating the vice. This vice must end by 2022 as directed by president Kenyatta.” Said Ntutu.

Also Read  20pc of resources set aside for special needs schools
CAS labour Patrick ole Ntutu, CAS Gender Rachel Shebesh and anti FGM Chair Agnes Pareiyo during an FGM awareness forum at ole Ntimama stadium in Narok county.

Speaking at the same forum, Gender Chief Administrative secretary Racheal Shebesh said the retrogressive cultural rite has disadvantaged girls with most of those who have undertaken the cut having their dreams shattered.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Narok south deputy county Commissioner Felix Kisaru says the government has intensified efforts to crack down on perpetrators of the vice saying the efforts will not be eased until the practice is completely eradicated in the region.

Also Read  KICD finalising on printing Grade 5 curriculum designs

 

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR