Health workers on the spot over increased FGM cases

Stakeholders in the fight against female genital mutilation(FGM) have raised concern over what they say is the active involvement of health workers in the illegal practice.

Speaking at the Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok county, Labour and Social Protection Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ole Ntutu said intelligence information indicate that some health workers drawn from the region are engaging in the illegal practice after those who were conducting the retrogressive cultural act gave up the trade.

Ole Ntutu is now calling on area residents to furnish authorities with names of health workers perpetrating the vice for action. “stern action will be taken against those perpetrating the vice. This vice must end by 2022 as directed by president Kenyatta.” Said Ntutu.

Speaking at the same forum, Gender Chief Administrative secretary Racheal Shebesh said the retrogressive cultural rite has disadvantaged girls with most of those who have undertaken the cut having their dreams shattered.

Narok south deputy county Commissioner Felix Kisaru says the government has intensified efforts to crack down on perpetrators of the vice saying the efforts will not be eased until the practice is completely eradicated in the region.