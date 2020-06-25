Psychosocial support call center for health workers launched

The Ministry of Health in partnership with the ICT ministry among various stakeholders Thursday launched a call center to help provide a psycho-social support to health-workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The call centre which is located at the Nurses Complex within Kenyatta National Hospital is equipped with facilities and professionals who will offer treatment to mental health issues to the health workers who are in the frontline in the war against the spread of coronavirus disease in the country.

Speaking after launching the call centre Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Joe Mucheru said that the health workers just like any Kenyans need support to help them serve well other Kenyans.

He said that the same call centre services will be offered in 25 counties.

