Health workers reject BBI, demand constitutional health commission

Health practitioners have dismissed a proposal to form a 10-man commission to lead the health sector in the country.

The Kenya National Union of Nurse, KNUN, through its General Secretary Seth Panyako said Thursday the proposal to establish a Health Service Commission as suggested in the Building Bridges Initiative report is a waste of time as it may not run the health sector effectively.

He said the commission as a statutory body will not effectively work to ensure the delivery of health services as a constitutional body would have done.

“The Health workers had sent their proposals to the BBI Taskforce for the inclusion of HSC but the document that was released does not solve the issues as raised,” said Panyako.

He said it was time the health docket was reverted back to the National Government because County Governments have failed to handle it.

The SG said their views on the creation of Health Service Commission that were captured on the first BBI report have been doctored on the final document and advised health workers to reject the document if a constitutional Health Service Commission is not in place.

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has expressed similiar sentiments and is proposing an amendment that will provide for a constitutional commission as originally proposed.

BBI has proposed to amend the Health Act to establish the Health Services Commission.

The commission will among other functions make recommendations to the National Government on national policies for management of health care workers; monitor implementation of national policies for management of health care workers by County Governments.

It should also recommend appropriate actions, set and regularly review norms and standards on training and recruitment of health care workers, welfare, career development and schemes of service for health care workers, inter-country and inter-county transfer of health care workers, transfer of health workers from one level of government to the other and national distribution of highly skilled health care workers.

The commission will further facilitate resolution disputes between employers and health care workers in public service both at the national and county levels and accredit health institutions.