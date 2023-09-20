Health workers trained on climate-related disease surveillance ahead of ElNino

The Ministry of Health has partnered with World Health Organisation to train health workers in Wajir County for five days.

The training program is aimed at enhancing health workers proficiency in on climate-related disease surveillance and management.

This initiative, supported by WHO both technically and financially, seeks to bolster their capabilities in case management and indicator-based surveillance, especially regarding climate-related diseases and potential emergencies.

According to a statement by the health ministry, in the wake of a prolonged drought, the imminent ElNino event poses a heightened risk of waterborne and vector-borne diseases, including malaria, cholera, dengue, and RVF.

“Our unwavering commitment is to ensure that our healthcare teams are exceptionally well-prepared to effectively tackle these forthcoming challenges.” the statement read.