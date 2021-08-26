Health workers trained on COVID-19 response and management

IGAD has partnered with Mandera County to develop and implement a 3 day COVID-19 training program for 40 frontline health workers.

The initiative will scale-up response efforts in high-risk parts of the County like Mandera East Sub County which has recorded high number of cases.

According to Mandera County Health Director Abdul Maalim the COVID-19 training aims at teaching and evaluating trainees on core competencies, including case management, transmission mechanisms, infection prevention and control, contact tracing, screening and triage, diagnosis and waste management, stabilization and resuscitation, health facility operations and surge capacity, and risk communication and public health messaging.

He said the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mandera East sub county is a result of movement of people into the Country from Ethiopia and Somalia.

Maalim affirmed that the County isolation and ICU units at Elwak Sub -county hospital and Mandera Referral Hospital are running well.

Mandera County has so far reported 297 COVID -19 cases, with 217 of which are residents of Mandera East sub-county as well as 51 deaths since April 2020.