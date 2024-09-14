Healthcare costs continue to impoverish Kenyans

Catastrophic health expenditures continue to push more Kenyans into poverty.

According to Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, a million Kenyans each year risk being impoverished by the healthcare costs occasioned by the cancer burden.

The DG is however giving hope to Kenyans saying the new medical scheme-Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) to be rolled out next month will fully cover cancer treatment, easing the financial burden that has impacted the majority of households.

Dr Amoth spoke during the launch of the National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month at Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH) where he also commissioned a paediatric oncology ward.

The occasion whose theme is “Reducing the Survival Gap” kicked off with a walk to raise awareness among the public.

Amoth asked Kenyans to register with the new Social Health Authority (SHA) in order to access the new medical insurance cover ahead of the official rollout of the program on October 1, 2024.

Responding to a request by the KUTRRH Board Chairperson Prof Olive Mugenda to fast-track the completion of a children’s wing at the hospital, the DG said the matter will be raised with the relevant departments with a view to allocating more funds towards the project.

Dr Amoth commended the hospital administration for exemplary performance in offering cancer care services for both children and adults through its state-of-the-art equipment and competent staff.

Mugenda had said the 300-bed facility which has been under construction over the last six years was initially allocated Ksh 500 million and more funds are required to complete it.

She also disclosed that the hospital in collaboration with the University of Manchester has initiated research on oesophageal cancer which is at an advanced stage.

Ahmed Dagane, the KUTRRH Chief Executive said the facility is committed to advancing healthcare outcomes through innovative care, research, and partnerships and has invested in cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment facilities to better serve the needs of children battling cancer.

Additionally, he said the hospital has been expanding support services to ensure that families are not just fighting cancer, but that they have the emotional, psychological, and financial support needed to endure the journey.