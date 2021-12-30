Healthcare Unions clash with NHIF over new 2022-2024 contracts

Four Unions in the healthcare sector have threatened to suspend service delivery in 90% of the hospitals across the Country unless the new 2022-2024 NHIF contracts are revoked.

The Kenya medical Practitioners union, The Kenya Medical Association (KMA), the Kenya pediatric association and the Rural Hospitals Association say they are gravely concerned by reports that NHIF has unilaterally issued contracts to some of their member facilities for summary execution, in certain instances within a 24-hour period.

The Union officials led by KMPDU Sec Gen Dr Davji Bhimji, KMA President Dr. Were Onyino and KPA Chairperson Dr Lawrence Owino have advised their members against signing any contracts issued to them by NHIF branch offices until such a time that the associations shall advise to the contrary.

“The NHIF benefit package development process was not inclusive, transparent, nor did it use explicit evidence-based criteria.There was no stakeholder involvement in the process of developing the benefit packages. There is lack of clarity regarding the benefits included in the package and therefore beneficiaries of the NHIF cover will not know for certain what is covered and what is excluded,” They said.

According to the Unions, the process of developing the contracts was unprocedural to the extent that meaningful engagement of healthcare providers did not and has not taken place to date, and their input was not sought and save for a few providers, they are not privy to the contents of the contracts currently being circulated for execution.

“The proposed benefit package has removed benefits that are currently being offered within the NHIF Supa Cover and are being enjoyed by millions of Kenyans within primary and secondary care services. For example, the removal of insurance cover for reproductive health services e.g. removal of retained placenta, repair of cervical tears, MVAs, among others will reverse the gains the country has made in tackling the high maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality cases,” They said.

They now want the contracting process halted with immediate effect saying, “, the reduction of the number of dialysis sessions payable by the scheme is injurious to the health of the patients with chronic illnesses as it will greatly affect the quality of healthcare to this group and increase ultimately the cost of treatment.”

This after NHIF reviewed the cost of dialysis saying it will only pay Ksh 6,500 per session, for a maximum of 3 sessions in a week with the patient expected to top up the remaining amount.

“The proposed benefits within the national scheme will be retrogressive to the advances made in Kenya’s health reforms and will lead to devastating health outcomes among Kenyans, including increased maternal and neonatal mortality rates. We recommend that the current Supa Cover benefits be the minimum benefit package for wananchi and additions to it be proposed and discussed with stakeholders for adoption,” They said.

According to the unions, professional associations and other service providers including KMA were not consulted during the finalization of the proposed Service Provider Contracts.

“Contracts are supposed to be negotiated between the contracting parties for buy in and effective implementation of the UHC agenda. In this case, professional associations and other service providers have not been engaged to provide their inputs into the contract in order to have a mutual agreement on the provisions within the contract.”

They urged NHIF to engage with all involved parties as per the provisions in our CoK 2010 and not arbitrary set fees that in the long term negate the gains Kenya has made in the health sector.

“We thus proposes that the proposed NHIF Service Provider Contract be put on hold until proper stakeholders engagement are held to mutually agree on the contract. A mutually agreed upon contract will ensure as a country we achieve our UHC aspirations to provide access to quality healthcare services without impoverishing our wananchi and killing the private sector that provides more than 45% of the health service,” They said.