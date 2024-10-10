Healthcare: VisionSpring launches affordable eyeglasses

In a significant move to address uncorrected blurry vision affecting nearly 4 million Kenyans, VisionSpring, a leading social enterprise, has launched a new line of affordable eyeglasses.

The initiative is aimed primarily at low-income communities, where access to affordable eye care is limited and the stigma surrounding eyeglasses remains a barrier.

The new collection offers 29 unique styles in 23 colours, making high-quality eyeglasses accessible at various price points, and ensuring affordability for all, including premium options for those seeking more.

Research has shown that wearing eyeglasses not only improves vision but can also increase productivity and income by up to a third, particularly in underserved populations.

Ella Gudwin, CEO of VisionSpring, highlighted the importance of offering customers a sense of individuality and dignity through stylish options.

“Eyeglasses are not just about improving sight; they are an expression of who we are. Our new range is designed to provide every customer with a choice they can feel excited about, regardless of their income,” she stated.

Partnering with Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital for the past five years, VisionSpring has already made strides in providing vision screenings and eyeglasses to those in need.

Dr. Rizwana Peerbhoy, General Manager of Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital, lauded the initiative: “This launch will increase demand significantly, addressing the cost barrier many patients face and empowering them with the dignity of choice.”

At the launch event held at Fairmont the Norfolk Hotel, leading voices from the optometry and healthcare sectors, including representatives from Sabatia Eye Hospital, Kikuyu Eye Hospital, and the Optometrists Association of Kenya, emphasized the critical need for affordable vision care in Kenya.

With this new collection, VisionSpring hopes to create lasting change by making vision correction both accessible and empowering for all.