Majid Al Futtaim launched an initiative to support healthcare workers in Nairobi on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus.

Carrefour which is operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya donated essential resources to healthcare workers of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) offering them much needed support during the pandemic.

KNH has been spearheading efforts to combat COVID-19 by setting up isolation units and building the capacity of healthcare workers in the counties.

Donations raised by Carrefour’s latest initiative included household appliances, such as microwaves, refrigerators and water dispensers; as well as food items.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



All donated goods will be for the healthcare staff employed across KNH’s Infectious Disease Units.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “Carrefour is committed to contributing to the lives of the people who have come to rely on us as a pillar of their communities. As such, we are pleased to be supporting Kenyatta National Hospital’s healthcare staff, donating what we can to aid their efforts on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus.”

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Dr. Evanson Kamuri, Kenyatta National Hospital Chief Executive, said: “This is indeed a great gesture. Two things thrill me about this donation to Kenyatta National Hospital: one is Carrefour’s generosity, and the other is the continued faith in our mandate. Being grateful and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it. So, on behalf of Kenyatta National Hospital staff, I thank Carrefour for their support. We really appreciate Carrefour’s contribution.”

The initiative underlines Carrefour Kenya’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of the people and communities it serves.

The campaign follows a charitable initiative that Carrefour launched earlier this year to generate donations of more than 65 tonnes of staple food items, worth over Ksh 5 million, in support of underprivileged families across Nairobi affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.