Healthcare workers in Makueni County receive PPEs

Written By: Claire Wanja
Safaricom Foundation has handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth KES 1.5 million to health workers in Makueni County to boost the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The PPEs include N95 masks, gloves, protective shoes, googles and assorted protective clothing.

At the same time, the Foundation announced a partnership with the county government to rebuild houses of 99 families affected by floods in the areas of Kilungu, Kaiti, Kitundu and Sultan Hamud. The support will cost KES 2.2 million.

“We appreciate the critical role that health care workers are playing in the fight against this pandemic. We want to make sure that they are adequately protected so that they can offer their services without risking their lives and those of their patients. We are also happy to partner with the County Government of Makueni to rebuild the houses of those who had been displaced by the recent floods,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

Safaricom Foundation has already handed over PPEs to 15 Counties while Safaricom’s other philanthropic arm, M-PESA Foundation partnered with KMPDU to distribute PPEs in Nairobi, Kilifi, Kwale, Kiambu, Migori, Busia and Machakos counties.

