The door to the cell holding self confessed serial Killer Marsten Wanjala, now deceased, was not locked on the night he escaped from the Jogoo road police station . Police Constable Neville Mwabil told the Milimani law Court Monday that only the main gate to the cells was locked on the night Wanjala escaped from police custody. Constable Mwabili told the Court that on the same night the station was hit by a power blackout.

Related