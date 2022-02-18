Hearing of evidence against Kenyan lawyer at ICC continues

The presentation of evidence against Paul Gicheru’s lawyer at the International Criminal Court (ICC) continues.

The trial which entered the fourth day Friday at the UN top court kicked off with the Kenyan lawyer denying bribing prosecution witnesses.

Gicheru has been accused of undermining a case against Deputy President William Ruto and former KASS radio presenter Joshua Arap Sang at the ICC.

The prosecution led by senior trial lawyer Anton Steynberg believes Gicheru played a key role in a scheme to thwart the trial of Ruto.

Ruto and Sang were accused of crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the 2007-2008 post-election violence in which 1,200 people died.

On Thursday Gicheru’s lawyer Michael Karnavas, claimed the first prosecution witness has no proof that his client offered him a bribe to recant his testimony.

Karnavas said the witness’ explanation of how his phone records proving that he had been contacted to recant his testimony were deleted cannot be verified.

He also questioned why the witness couldn’t recall the telephone numbers of those who contacted him on the matter.

Karnavas at the same time expressed his dissatisfaction with many closed sessions, saying they ought to have been made public for the benefit of all interested parties to the case.

During the session, the witness on several occasions seemed uncooperative while answering questions from the defence lawyer.

Gicheru is charged with eight counts of offences against the administration of justice. If convicted he faces a maximum of five years in prison or a fine.

The court is using pseudonyms and distorting witnesses’ voices for their protection.

The case is before presiding judge Miatta Maria Samba.