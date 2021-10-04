Hearing of Governor Obado murder case resumes in camera

The hearing of a murder case against Migori Governor Okoth Obado resumed Monday at the Milimani law courts.

According to reports from the corridors of justice, the trial proceedings are being held in camera to allow some key witnesses under protection to give their testimony.

Obado who was in a relationship with 26 year old Rongo university student Sharon Otieno and the father of the unborn child is the main suspect in the murder trial.

He is charged alongside his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and Casper Obiero, a clerk in Migori County with killing Ms Otieno and her unborn child on September 3, 2018, at Owade in Rachuonyo subcounty, Homa Bay county.

They denied the charges before Justice Jessie Lesiit and in November 2018 the governor was released on a cash bail of Sh5 million with two sureties of same amount.

Hearings open court

Public hearings kicked off for four days on July 12, 2021 with Chief government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor, the first witness taking the stand.

Oduor confirmed that the university student died from severe hemorrhage, trauma and manual strangulation.

A postmortem conducted on her body revealed that she was stabbed eight times, strangled and raped.

Lilian Saka from the Department of the Criminal Investigation, DCI, also presented photographs to the court of how the bodies of the late Sharon and her unborn baby were allegedly discovered at the Kodera forest, in Homabay County.

So far, six witnesses from the 35 lined up by the State have given evidence.

Obado’s defence is led by Senior Counsel Kioko Kilukumi.

Three years later, Sharon’s family is confident that justice will be served. Her mother Melida Auma who has joined politics and has set her eyes on the Homa Bay Town West ward seat on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket is happy with the progress of the case.