Hearing of graft case against Samburu Governor begins

The prosecution has lined up 42 witnesses in the graft case against Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal and 10 others. The hearing of the graft case commenced Wednesday.

The Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Alex Akula told the court that 42 witnesses will help prove that the Samburu County government lost millions of shillings through the supply of Automobile fuel by Oryx Service Station, a fuel station linked to the Governor and his business ally Hesbon Ndathi.

Akula said that the evidence will also show how the transactions were done through payment vouchers and other documents in their possession.

According to court documents, the governor and Ndathi benefited from over 85 million shillings through Oryx Service Station for supplying fuel to the County government.

The first prosecution witness Joseph Mayani Lekalkuli, who is the county head of the treasury produced several payment vouchers, invoices, local purchase orders and other documents that were used in the transactions.

He confirmed that the amount in question was paid to the petrol station linked to the governor.

