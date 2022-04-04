Hearing of murder case facing Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa begins

The hearing of a murder case facing Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and her bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno kicked off on Monday at the Mombasa law Courts.

Jumwa and Otieno have been charged with the alleged killing of an ODM supporter Jola Ngumbao during the Ganda Ward by-elections in 2019.

One of the five witnesses Alfred Kahindi told Judge Anne Onginjo that on the fateful day, Jumwa Reuben Katana’s home where a meeting was taking place and accused police officers of not executing her orders to bar the meeting.

He said Jumwa then threatened to execute the order herself, ordering her supporters to burn down the host’s house.

During cross examination by the defence counsel, Katana stated that Jumwa had come there to kill the deceased’s brother.

The matter has been adjourned for Tuesday with four more witnesses lined up.

Meanwhile, Devolution Principal Secretary Julius Korir, Monday pleaded not guilty to assaulting his estranged wife Evelyn Chepkoech.

According to the charge sheet, Korir is alleged to have assaulted Chepkoech on September 17, 2020, at a time when she was expectant at their home in Karen.

Through his lawyer Nicholas Ombija, Korir pleaded for seven more days to have the matter settled saying the delay was occasioned by a spinal injury he was attending to.

The prosecution however stated that Korir’s failure to appear in court had subjected the matter to several postponements hence granting his plea would amount to emotional abuse.

Korir also said that he had deposited Ksh 450,000 in court to pay for his wife’s rent for January and February.

He denied the charge and was freed on a cash bail of Kshs 20,000 or a bond of the same amount.

The PS has also been stopped from contacting the witness.

The matter will be mentioned on April 19th 2022.

