Hearing of Sonko graft case pushed to September

The court has directed the hearing of a graft case involving former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to kick off on the 27th of September.

Sonko is facing corruption charges involving a Ksh14.1 million tender.

Two protected prosecution witnesses have testified with the third witnesses expected to proceed with his testimony after he was stood down during the last hearing session.

Appearing before Magistrate Thomas Nzioka, the court directed an application by the DPP seeking to adduce fresh evidence in the case against Sonko and his co-accused persons will be heard on the 31st August before trial magistrate Peter Ooko.

Meanwhile, the trial of private investigator Jane Mugo over alleged death threats on Dee-pah Shah has been adjourned after the prosecution said they did not have an interpreter in court.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku the court directed that the case be heard on the 12th of July. Mugo is out on a cash bail of Ksh100,000.