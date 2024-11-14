Heavy rain alert issued for Central and Southeastern Kenya

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for parts of Kenya, beginning on Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. and continuing until Friday, November 15, 2024, at 9:00 p.m.

The anticipated rainfall is expected to be of low to moderate severity, with a moderate likelihood of occurrence (33% to 66% chance).

The forecast indicates rainfall exceeding 20mm within 24 hours on Thursday, intensifying to over 30mm within 24 hours on Friday, particularly over the southeastern lowlands and central regions, including Nairobi.

The rainfall is however expected to decrease in intensity from Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The areas expected to experience significant rainfall include Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Isiolo, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, parts of Kajiado, Nairobi, Machakos, Kitui, and Makueni.

Residents in these areas are advised to be vigilant for potential flash floods, especially those living downstream of rivers or in low-lying areas, as water levels may rise suddenly, even if it is not raining in the immediate area.

The department further advises avoiding driving or walking through moving water and refraining from taking shelter under trees or near grilled windows to minimize the risk of lightning strikes.

“Those in landslide-prone areas, particularly around the Aberdare ranges, Mt. Kenya, and other hilly regions, should remain especially vigilant,” says MET in the advisory.

This weather advisory has been addressed to key government bodies, including the Presidency, the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, the State Department for Environment and Climate Change, and agencies such as the Kenya Red Cross, National Disaster Operations Centre, and Kenya Airport Authority.