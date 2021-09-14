Heavy rainfall expected in Western and Central counties

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Western and Central counties from this Friday 17th to Sunday 19th.

Heavy rainfall of more than 20mm is expected in the regions, intensify to more than 30mm over Western Kenya on Saturday through Sunday and subside on Monday 20th September.

The affected counties include Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kakamega, Elgeyo Marakwet, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Nakuru, Migori, Nyamira, Kisii, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Baringo , Nyeri, Kiambu, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, and Tharaka Nithi.

Met in a statement is further warning of flash floods and landslides.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods, avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lighting strikes. People in landslide prone areas should be on high alert. Updates will be provided promptly if there are any changes”

Several parts of the country namely the Lake Basin, Highlands West of Rift Valley, the Central and South Rift Valley, parts of North-Western Kenya and parts of the Highland East of Rift Valley have been experiencing rainfall expected to continue throughout the week.