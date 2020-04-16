Heavy rainfall to continue into the weekend warns weatherman

The Kenya Meteorological Department says the rainfall being experienced over several parts of the country is expected to continue into the weekend and the better part of early next week.

In a statement signed by the Kenya Meteorological Services Director Stella Aura, the weatherman says heavy rainfall of more than 30mm in 24 hours is expected over western, central region including Nairobi Area and the coastal region of Kenya.

The rainfall is expected to spread to the southeast, northeast and northwest regions of Kenya on Saturday.

The heavy rainfall is projected to continue up to Sunday and will intensify beginning Monday next week.

The public has been advised to be on the lookout for potential floods and to avoid driving through or walking on moving water. People are also advised to avoid walking through open fields nor sheltering under trees to avoid lightening strikes.

The weatherman has further warned that the heavy rains could result in large waves and strong winds off shore which may result into storm surges along the coast, hence fishermen and all in the Marine industry should be on high alert.

People in landslide prone areas especially over the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt. Kenya and other hilly areas have been advised to be on high alert.