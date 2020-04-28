Heavy rains damage roads

Ongoing heavy rains in many parts of the country have damaged roads and submerged bridges.

Kenya Met Department says the rains will continue until next week Monday.

Heavy rainfall of 70 mm is expected over most parts of Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, West Pokot, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Siaya, Kisumu, Kericho, Bomet, Nyamira, Kisii, Migori, Uasin Gishu, Nandi and some parts of Kilifi counties. “Moderate rainfall between 20-70 mm is expected over some parts of Narok, Kajiado, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Tharaka, Makueni, Nairobi, Machakos, Kitui, Laikipia, Samburu, Keiyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa & Lamu Counties” said the weatherman in a statement.

In Nyandarua, transport along Ol Kalou-Njabini road has been paralyzed after Thitai bridge on River Malewa was washed away by flash floods.

Nyandarua county government has urged motorists to use alternative routes to access Ol Kalou, Engineer and Jambini towns.

Roads and public works executive Ndungu Wangenye who toured the area said that consultations were ongoing between the county government and the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) to ensure that the bridge is rehabilitated.

Wangenye regretted that transportation of farm produce to the markets had been hampered affecting the economy of the county.

Elsewhere, hundreds of people are stranded at Dukanotu area in Tana River county after a key road linking Tana River and Garissa county was completely cut off by floods.

The road which is a major link between Mombasa and Garissa is impassable.

Over 30 heavy commercial vehicles that were ferrying goods to Garissa from Mombasa have been stuck at Dukanotu for the last six days.

Kenya Red Cross Officials who were heading to Sala area to distribute relief supplies after villagers were displaced by floods are stuck.

Kenya Red Cross Society Coast Regional Manager Hassan Musa said the organization’s personnel have returned to Malindi since it is difficult to reach the over 500 households that have been displaced by floods.

A truck driver, Mushrif Mohamed lamented that they have been stuck on the road for the last six days after the road was cut off by floods.

