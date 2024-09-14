Heifer International Expands Mechanization for Africa Initiative to Rwanda, to Boost Productivity and Income of Smallholder Farmers

The Mechanization for Africa Initiative is currently being scaled across Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and now Rwanda, with discussions ongoing with governments of other countries.

Heifer International, a global development organization supporting smallholder farmers fight hunger and poverty sustainably, has announced the expansion of its Mechanization for Africa Initiative to Rwanda.

In Rwanda, the initiative is being rolled out in collaboration with the Government of Rwanda through the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources and in partnership with Heifer’s implementing partner, Hello Tractor.

This significant milestone is poised to transform agricultural practices for smallholder farmers in the country as it builds on successful implementations in Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda, underscoring Heifer International’s dedication to community-driven development across Africa. The Rwanda expansion is customized to meet local needs while harnessing the broader insights of the continent-wide program.

As part of the Rwanda launch, a first batch of fifteen tractors will be delivered to farmers’ representatives under a flexible pay-as-you-earn model, allowing farmers to repay the cost of the tractor over a five-year period. Additionally, a dedicated hub will be established in Kayonza District to provide maintenance and support services for tractor owners.

This public-private partnership exemplifies the power of innovation and collaboration, aiming to enhance the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in Rwanda by integrating mechanization services through an innovative financing model.

“Smallholder farmers are the backbone of Africa’s food systems, contributing up to 80 percent of food production in sub-Saharan Africa,” said Surita Sandosham, President and CEO of Heifer International. “By introducing mechanization tailored to local needs, we seek to partner with governments to reduce the burdens of manual labor—particularly for women and the elderly—while boosting productivity for farmers, job creation for young people, and food security in the country.”

Key achievements and impact of the Mechanization for Africa Initiative

Since its inception in January 2022, the Mechanization for Africa Initiative has achieved significant milestones with:

125, 501 smallholder farmers reached

56,008 hectares of farmland cultivated

160 tractors financed and deployed in Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda

2,464 direct jobs created

31% women financed

The introduction of the Mechanization for Africa Initiative to Rwanda comes as a result of extensive consultation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources and local smallholder farmers. It combines technology with generations of local farming expertise, ensuring that new tools complement traditional practices and are adapted to local needs and environmental conditions.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources emphasized the importance of supporting farmers and transforming the agricultural sector. During the launch of the mechanization initiative, Hon. Minister Eric Rwigamba stated, “Farmers are our livelihood’s source; we must support them. Let’s work together to transform agriculture. Entrepreneurs, seize this opportunity, learn to use tractors, and support farmers in your communities and across Rwanda.”

Innovative financing and sustainable model

A pay-as-you-go financing model, developed by Hello Tractor, is designed to facilitate easier access to essential equipment for smallholder farmers. This approach aligns with Heifer International’s approach to promote sustainable, community-driven solutions.

“The success we have seen thus far in the Mechanization for Africa Initiative has been built on trust, effective partnerships and collaborations,” said Surita Sandosham. “This collaborative approach ensures that every aspect of the initiative is informed by local insights and tailored to each country’s context. I am extremely pleased to see the government, local cooperatives, community leaders, and farmers well represented here today, and I want to encourage the continuation of this collaborative approach.”

As Heifer International expands and scales the initiative in Rwanda and beyond, the organization’s approach remains to engage closely with smallholder farmers while working collaboratively with governments to co-design and support national agricultural strategies. The aim of the Initiative is to improve agricultural productivity, create jobs, and enhance the livelihoods of smallholder farmers through the introduction of modern technologies and practices, and innovative financing models, while caring for the earth.

The Mechanization for Africa Initiative is currently being scaled across Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and now Rwanda, with discussions ongoing with governments of other countries.