Heightened calls for reforms to entrench trust in Kenya’s electoral process

Stakeholders in the ongoing national conference on access to justice are pushing for reforms that will help entrench trust within the country’s electoral system.

Ione of the participants, Ugenya MP David Ochieng’, noted that elections in Kenya have routinely suffered a trust deficit which has seen an increased number of the electorate questioning the integrity of its outcome.

Ochieng’ regretted that though the country spends billions of shillings in electoral technology every election cycle, political leaders and candidates continues to cast doubts on its integrity, a trend which he said was worrying.

The legislator said there is need for parliament to enact legislations touching on elections on time as well as adequate funding of the electoral body to enable it carry out its mandate before, during and after the elections.

Ochieng’ said there’s also need to institutionalise both civic and voter education in our electoral systems to ensure voters are informed on their rights, responsibilities and their meaningful contribution to the county’s democratic space.

The MP called for operationalisation of the election campaign financing Act to cap limits of campaign funding and outlaw the use of public resources by candidates during elections.

Ochieng’ said the use of public resources and deployment of government machinery in elections to support particular candidates skews the campaign field, a move which poses a great threat to election integrity.

Ochieng’ who clinched the Ugenya seat on Movement for Democracy and Growth Party called for reforms in political parties noting that skewed nominations for particular candidates is a blow to free and fair consideration.

The MP said the move by political bigwigs to favour candidates during nominations including issuing direct tickets have seen the number of MPs elected as independent candidates increase in parliament.

He called on the judiciary to be on the forefront in protecting election integrity in the country through fair hearing and determination of electoral matters.

Speaking at the event, Line Urban, the programme manager at the European Union, called for adequate funding for IEBC to build its capacity and preparations throughout the electioneering period.

Ms Urban observed that IEBC should improve its technological infrastructure and systems to ensure continuous voter education and registration targeting youth, women and the marginalised groups.

The National Conference on Access to Justice being held in Naivasha brings together players in academia, civil society, international organisations to review progress and gaps in access to justice in Kenya.

