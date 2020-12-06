Youth empowerment: Heightened optimism ahead of #KenyaNiMimi launch

ICT, Innovations and Youth Affairs, Chief Administrative secretary Nadia Ahmed Abdalla has underscored the government’s commitment to transform the fortunes of the country’s youth in the wake of challenging economic times resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nadia says the government has put in place elaborate mechanisms to empower young people with the latest being the planned launch of the #KenyaNiMimi initiative set for Monday.

The initiative, that seeks to create awareness on available government opportunities, is set to give the youth a platform to engage the government on existing challenges as well as provide possible solutions.

Speaking to KBC Digital, the CAS said the government intends to be more responsive to the needs of the Kenyan youth, create opportunities and give hope to young people who remains a key pillar in Kenya’s development ambitions.

“Young people really need a substantive platform to get all the information. When I created #KenyaNiMimi, it was a mechanism that I wanted to use to disseminate information much easier for young people to understand because I understand their language so they will be easier to understand from me,” she said