Youth empowerment: Heightened optimism ahead of #KenyaNiMimi launch

ICT, Innovations and Youth Affairs, Chief Administrative secretary Nadia Ahmed Abdalla has underscored the government’s commitment to transform the fortunes of the country’s youth in the wake of challenging economic times resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic.
Nadia says the government has put in place elaborate mechanisms to empower young people with the latest being the planned launch of the #KenyaNiMimi initiative set for Monday.
The initiative, that seeks to create awareness on available government opportunities, is set to give the youth a platform to engage the government on existing challenges as well as provide possible solutions.
Speaking to KBC Digital, the CAS said the government intends to be more responsive to the needs of the Kenyan youth, create opportunities and give hope to young people who remains a key pillar in Kenya’s development ambitions.
“Young people really need a substantive platform to get all the information. When I created #KenyaNiMimi, it was a mechanism that I wanted to use to disseminate information much easier for young people to understand because I understand their language so they will be easier to understand from me,” she said
The CAS revealed that the ministry has partnered with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to tackle a wide range of issues affecting the youth at the grassroots level.
“In the #KenyaNiMimi initiative, we have partnered with UNFPA to cover a wide array of issues affecting the youth such as teenage pregnancies, mental health and Female Genital Mutilation,” She said.
Nadia, the youngest CAS at the age of 29, urged the youth to register on the various youth programs such as the Ajira Digital platform and KYEOP to create employment as well as the youth development Fund that seeks to offer financial support to business startups owned by young people.
“The government is trying to bridge the gap between the unemployed and those who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 through the Ajira Digital program ( ajiradigital.go.ke ) and Kenya Youth Employment Opportunities Project (KYOPE).” She stated
Nadia urging the youth to, give #KenyaNiMimi initiative a chance when it is finally launched and try to learn more about, whether it can work for them as well as how it can be improved. Young people make up 75% of this country’s population and we can do a lot.” She observed.