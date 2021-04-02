Heightened security across zoned areas over easter weekend

Security has been tightened in Nairobi region to avert any movements into the county during Easter festivities to curb the spread of covid-19 in Nairobi which is among the restricted zones.

The Nairobi Regional Commissioner, James Kianda said the police, Criminal Investigation Department and Prisons department will work as team to ensure that no individual will use undesignated routes, popularly known as ‘panya routes’ to access the city.

Kianda said the Nairobi Regional Security team was liaising with Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru counties which are also restricted zones to ensure that movement in the zoned area is restricted, and only those permitted to travel will pass through the roadblocks.

“Those seeking permission to travel outside the designated area to attend weddings, burials and other ceremonies will have their issues handled at the Office of the Nairobi County Commissioner while those classified as essential services will be addressed at the office of Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government,” he said.

He said Covid-19 is deadly disease that requires each individual to adhere to the protocols and guidelines issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Ministry of Health, noting that it is disheartening that some people were still meeting in drinking joints and disregarding the regulations.

“Yesterday Thursday, police officers arrested over 190 people in Kasarani breaking the protocols, most of them had no face masks. They have been given bonds and will be arraigned in court on Tuesday 6th April next week,” said Kianda.

The RC who was speaking Friday at Nyayo House flanked by the Nairobi Regional Police Commander Augustine Thumbi and the Nairobi County Commissioner Flora Mworoa said Nairobi residents who wish to visit the animal orphanage and Uhuru Park during this Easter festivities will be allowed to do so, as long as they observe the set covid-19 guidelines.

He however, cautioned that if security personnel detect that those visiting the areas do not observe the washing of hands, social distancing and wearing of face masks guidelines, they will prohibit the visits.

“We are also on the lookout on public service vehicles that are not observing the social distancing and wearing of masks protocols as described by the National Transport and Safety Authority, those found flouting the rules will face the full force of the law,” warned the RC.

Kianda at the same time raised concerns over the overcrowding in the informal settlements of Mukuru kwa Njenga, Kangemi and Korogocho in the evenings and called upon the residents of the areas to respect the curfew period and observe the social distancing protocol.

He said every resident in the city is required to adhere to the curfew regulations to enable the security personnel protect them and their properties, and called on chiefs and assistant chiefs to team up with police officers in their areas of jurisdiction to ensure that the protocols are followed.