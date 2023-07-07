Heightened security as Azimio readies for protests  

Security has been heightened in the country ahead of planned protests by Azimio.

The Opposition outfit has called for countrywide protests to push for the repealing of the Finance Act 2023.

It argues that if left unchecked, the Act which came into force on July 1, 2023, will make life unbearable for majority of Kenyans.

The High Court has however issued conservatory orders suspending its implementation pending the hearing of a case filed by Busia County Senator Okiya Omtatah.

Early Friday, hawk-eyed police officers dispersed several youths said to be from Mathare who had blocked Thika Road service lane using tyres that they set on fire rendering the road impassable.

The youths were also reportedly stoning motorists.

It is a turn of events that was condemned by the vocal Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei.

“The acts of lawlessness reported along Thika Road is equal to economic sabotage…If need be, the police should cancel the Maandamos & deal ruthlessly with law breakers including arresting organisers!” charged Cherargei.

A number of Azimio supporters are already heading to Kamukunji Grounds where coalition leaders led by Raila Odinga will hold a mega rally.

In Kisumu, most businesses have closed shop ahead of the protests amid fears that their merchandise will be looted.

Tight security has also been witnessed in Mombasa where pockets of area residents and activists are holding Saba Saba protests.