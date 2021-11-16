Heightened surveillance in Kenya, borders after Kampala attacks

Photo / Courtesy

Uganda was yet again under attack Tuesday following twin suicide bombings in the capital Kampala.

Authorities in Uganda have confirmed that at least three people were killed while 33 others were injured in the terrorist incident that comes in the wake of numerous attacks over the past month.

The situation in the neighboring country prompted security agencies in Kenya to raise the alert level with the Government confirming that it is not taking anything to chance.

“Terrorism remains a global threat that most countries are combating and on account of incidents that have been observed in our neighborhoods in recent times, we want to assure Kenyans that our security forces remain alert,” Government spokesperson Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Oguna noted that all police units are standing guard while monitoring the security situation both inside Kenya and along the common borders.

The spokesperson however cautioned Kenyans against complacency and called on all members of the public to be vigilant especially while in places with high human traffic.

“Promptly report any suspicious character, behavior, movement or unattended parcels to the nearest police officer or police station,” he said in the statement.

Oguna was also quick to point out that the majority of Kenyans have been cooperative with security agencies. He said many have volunteered information that has helped foil planned attacks by criminals.

“As Government, we reaffirm our commitment to guarantee total security to all our people,” He assured the public.