Hela Intimates denies claims of alleged unlawful dismissal of employees

Hela Intimates, one of the garment-making companies under the Export Processing Zone(EPZ) has denied claims unlawful dismissal of employees.

In a statement by company’s CEO Shameen Peiris, there are no plans to change the legal name or ownership of Hela Intimates EPZ Ltd.

The company further denied alleged mistreatment of pregnant women and mothers saying it fully adheres to all relevant labor laws in Kenya.

“The company ensures that its employees are not discriminated against in any way and receive the required 90 days of paid maternity leave, as well as providing fringe benefits to support their day-to-day lives,” Peiris indicated

Over 4,000 employees of the company had downed their tools from the beginning of February to protest the alleged dismissal of workers entitled to payment of Service benefits.