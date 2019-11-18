HELB to publish names of loan defaulters from 1975

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loan defaulters have 30 days to clear or risk having their names published in leading newspapers in the country.

“Please take note that the names and pictures of HELB loan beneficiaries who have defaulted repayment of the loan from 1975 to date shall be published in the leading newspapers,” said HELB through a statement.

The state corporation which was established in 1975 is mandated to provide loans, bursaries and scholarship to Kenyan students pursuing higher education.

“HELB wishes to notify the general public and loan defaulters that the HELB student loan is a government debt which should be repaid as per the terms and conditions on which it was advanced,” read the statement.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“However, some beneficiaries who are in default have not responded to previous communication addressed to them yet the funds received from loan repayment are used to support the current needy students, therefore, sustained default hinders funding of other deserving Kenyan youth.”

The state corporation added that legal action may be pursued against the defaulters after the expiry of 30 days from the date of the notice.